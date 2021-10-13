Zacks: Analysts Expect Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Helix Energy Solutions Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $642.39 million, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.76.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

