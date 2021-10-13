Zacks: Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Announce $1.87 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Crocs posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.78.

In other news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $129.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. Crocs has a 1 year low of $47.42 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.