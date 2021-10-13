Zacks: Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.03 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 369,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,905,791. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 51.21%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after buying an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.