Zacks: Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to announce $173.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.06 million. Chegg reported sales of $154.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $812.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $991.86 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

CHGG stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.54. 3,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.32. Chegg has a 12 month low of $62.18 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Chegg by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.