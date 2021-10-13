Zacks: Analysts Expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.11%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.