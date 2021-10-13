Zacks: Analysts Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.17 Million

Analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post $75.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.18 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $51.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $318.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.32 million to $321.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $350.88 million, with estimates ranging from $346.18 million to $355.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 20.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 148.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alithya Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 11,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,161. The company has a market cap of $141.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.