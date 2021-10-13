Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report sales of $104.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.68 million and the lowest is $102.20 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $425.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $426.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $477.92 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $483.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.64 million.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $435,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth $564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $666,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 244,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,232. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44. The company has a market cap of $670.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

