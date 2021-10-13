Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 billion and the highest is $2.20 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion.

MAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after buying an additional 805,046 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after buying an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,465,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,556,000 after purchasing an additional 290,525 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $56.79. The company had a trading volume of 93,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

