Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Post $1.68 EPS

Brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.61. Insight Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

NSIT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $231,576.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $492,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NSIT opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.52. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

