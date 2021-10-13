Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.
FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
FC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.
