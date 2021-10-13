Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Franklin Covey also posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 95,400.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 13.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FC traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $41.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Covey (FC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.