Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Franchise Group has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.