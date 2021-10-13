Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $799.24 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will post $799.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $808.90 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $550.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.09 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,631,000 after acquiring an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.97. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,934. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Franchise Group has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

