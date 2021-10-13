Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 174,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $39.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 71.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 13.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 44,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

