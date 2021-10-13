Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Brokerages expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 161.80% and a negative net margin of 3,414.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENTX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Entera Bio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Entera Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entera Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entera Bio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTX opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

