Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.20 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will report $121.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.69 million to $123.71 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $110.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $464.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.03 million to $471.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $482.94 million, with estimates ranging from $468.66 million to $498.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.03%.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $606.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

