Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to post sales of $504.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $505.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $503.90 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARGO stock traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $54.19. 62,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,964. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

