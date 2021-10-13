YouGov (LON:YOU) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

YouGov (LON:YOU) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.22) on Wednesday. YouGov has a 1 year low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,307.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of £1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 161.39.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

