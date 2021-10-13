Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and $1.21 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00062271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00118044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00074534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,148.00 or 1.00023211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06171738 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

