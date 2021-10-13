YFIVE FINANCE Price Tops $3.32 on Major Exchanges (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market cap of $74,863.68 and $112,685.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be bought for about $3.32 or 0.00005827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00043043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00211632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00093242 BTC.

About YFIVE FINANCE

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. The official website for YFIVE FINANCE is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

