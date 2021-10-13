Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Gap Up to $7.31

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.31, but opened at $7.60. Yalla Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YALA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yalla Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,980,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,295,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 1st quarter valued at $10,851,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Yalla Group during the first quarter worth $8,438,000. 3.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

