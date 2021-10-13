XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $4,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $640,162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,822,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,996,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,437,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204,014 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $152,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of XPEV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 57,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,490,223. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion and a PE ratio of -29.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

