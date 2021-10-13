XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Constantine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $382,050.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total value of $1,642,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $1,675,600.00.

On Monday, September 20th, John Constantine sold 10,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $819,500.00.

On Friday, September 17th, John Constantine sold 23,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $1,950,860.00.

On Monday, September 13th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $2,075,250.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, John Constantine sold 30,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total value of $2,366,700.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Constantine sold 25,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $1,924,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, John Constantine sold 20,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $1,528,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $386,100.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $70.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.03.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 75.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after purchasing an additional 116,062 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP boosted its position in shares of XPEL by 425.2% during the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 357,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

