XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.42) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,341.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,195.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45.
In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total value of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).
XP Power Company Profile
XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.
