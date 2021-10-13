XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) Announces Dividend of GBX 21

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) announced a dividend on Monday, October 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of XP Power stock opened at GBX 5,160 ($67.42) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,341.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,195.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. XP Power has a twelve month low of GBX 3,659.44 ($47.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,800 ($75.78). The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45.

In other XP Power news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total value of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

