Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

WWLNF remained flat at $$84.88 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Worldline has a twelve month low of $82.56 and a twelve month high of $98.40.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

