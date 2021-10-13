WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DTN)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $95.38 and last traded at $95.38. Approximately 6,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 8,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.32.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Dividend ex-Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of high dividend-yielding stocks outside the financial sector. The Index consists primarily of large and mid-capitalization companies listed on the United States stock exchanges that pass WisdomTree Investments market capitalization, liquidity and selection requirements.

