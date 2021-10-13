WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WisdomTree Investments in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WETF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

WETF opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,732,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,142,000 after buying an additional 382,802 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,284,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after buying an additional 216,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 4,044,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 100,248 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

