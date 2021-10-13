Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Shares Gap Up to $8.92

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $9.34. Wipro shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 25,486 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

