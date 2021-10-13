window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

window.performance && window.performance.mark && window.performance.mark(‘PageStart’);LENDINVEST (LON:LINV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.18% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LINV stock opened at GBX 219.20 ($2.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £301.84 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. has a one year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 229.60 ($3.00).

