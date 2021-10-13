William Blair Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

AYI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.67.

AYI stock opened at $207.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.23. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $210.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $992.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

