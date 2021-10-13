Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPGYF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,752. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

