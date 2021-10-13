Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.53

Shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and traded as low as $12.86. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 1,842 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Where Food Comes From in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Where Food Comes From by 9.1% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Where Food Comes From during the second quarter valued at about $656,000. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

