Western Alliance Bancorporation to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.79.

Shares of WAL opened at $111.68 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton acquired 40,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

