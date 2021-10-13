West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $766,518,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.38. 2,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,902. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.01.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.