Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the second quarter worth about $240,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of WMK opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.35 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.