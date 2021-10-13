Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 461.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WEICY stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.516 dividend. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.

