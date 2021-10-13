Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 461.9% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WEICY stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.516 dividend. This is an increase from Weichai Power’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.
Weichai Power Company Profile
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
