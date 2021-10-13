Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Legal & General Group (LGGNY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS: LGGNY):

10/13/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

10/7/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/30/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/30/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Legal & General Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – Legal & General Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Legal & General Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.76. Legal & General Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

