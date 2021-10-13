Wedbush Comments on Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.24) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.03). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

VYGR stock opened at $4.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 518.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 73,731 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

