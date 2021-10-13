Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 9,528 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,528 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.22.

Shares of LLY opened at $232.78 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.49.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,615 shares of company stock worth $128,197,709. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

