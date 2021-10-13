Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 197.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 75,681 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 460,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,249,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 282,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,513,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,684,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares during the period.

VONE opened at $202.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $149.68 and a 1-year high of $211.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.648 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

