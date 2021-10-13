Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 82.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 16.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,265,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,247,000 after buying an additional 314,478 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 153,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,756,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN opened at $201.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $200.47 and a one year high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

