Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 87.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.12 and a 200-day moving average of $243.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The firm has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.05, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,034,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,178 shares of company stock valued at $204,135,919. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

