WBI Investments Inc. Takes $761,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 235.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 50,082 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 910.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,323,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,254 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,833 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.