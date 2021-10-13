WBI Investments Inc. Sells 4,268 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI)

WBI Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.24% of C&F Financial worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in C&F Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in C&F Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFFI opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

