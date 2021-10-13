WBI Investments Inc. Sells 37,207 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

WBI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,207 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

In other SpartanNash news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $637,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

SPTN opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. SpartanNash has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $23.27.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.