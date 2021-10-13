WBI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 34,842 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $30.71.

