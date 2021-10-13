WBI Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 141.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,822 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unum Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,930,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,630,000 after buying an additional 452,030 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,208,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,998,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,166,000 after purchasing an additional 445,769 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 721.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,227,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,978 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

