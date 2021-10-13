WBI Investments Inc. Acquires New Stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ennis by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis stock opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.56. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $100.45 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Ennis Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

