Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Shares Down 0.7%

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.50 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 228.50 ($2.99). 229,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 540,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($3.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 273.40 ($3.57).

The company has a market capitalization of £601.98 million and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 230.22.

In related news, insider Grenville Turner bought 87,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £200,100 ($261,431.93). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 64,000 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £147,200 ($192,317.74).

Watkin Jones Company Profile (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

