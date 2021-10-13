Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,851 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.29% of Waste Management worth $169,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,165,000 after buying an additional 155,142 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,214,000 after buying an additional 647,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,143,000 after buying an additional 150,445 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,290,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,351,000 after buying an additional 174,816 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.97.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.37 and a 200 day moving average of $144.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

