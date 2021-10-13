Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.14. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $25.97, with a volume of 6,163 shares changing hands.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

In other news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,555,000 after acquiring an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 855.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 72.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

