Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $175.55 million and $13.02 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00099867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00426030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,759,799 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

